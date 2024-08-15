Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s refueled beef might have been a zealous overstep by fans.

Back in April, the Swifties’ argued that The Tortured Poets Department featured a song addressing their past issues. However, the latest title change for the song in question, “Thank You Aimee,” subtly points toward another longtime feud of Swift—Kanye West.

When the record was initially released, it read “thanK you aIMee.” Each of the capitalized letter spelled out Kim. Now, the song is stylized “thank You aimEe,” which emphasizes Ye instead. Ye is reportedly Kanye West’s new legal name.

After Ye’s infamous interruption at the 2009 VMAs, the two have been at odds. Both have exchanged jabs at each other in their subsequent releases.

While the title may have changed, there’s no denying Swift had a few lines for Ye’s ex-wife and mother to his children, Kim, as she sang: “All that time you were throwing punches, I was building something / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F*ck you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal,” she sings in the chorus.

