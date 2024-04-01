Today (April 1), Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing brand Skims unveiled new items in its Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody collections. To help with the big reveal and model the fresh looks, they recruited pop favorite Sabrina Carpenter. In some photos and videos shared today, Carpenter confidently models various pieces from the new collections.

In a statement (as Billboard reports), Carpenter said, “I loved the femininity of the whole creative. I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand.” She added, “I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!”

Barry Keoghan certainly approves, as he commented on Carpenter’s Instagram post sharing the photos, “[fire emoji] [hot face emoji] barbie emoji.”

The collection is set to launch on April 3, but the new pieces can be browsed on the Skims website right now.

Meanwhile, in a recent Cosmopolitan interview, Carpenter gave her own Cosmo sex tip, saying, “I mean, at the end of the day, my whole thing right now is, whatever you do, don’t get pregnant. That’s the way I’m living my life. So that’s my sex tip: Be smart. Use protection. […] But, in a real way, my advice is: Do whatever feels most comfortable to you. You can be curious and ask questions, but a lot of it is just going to be you learning yourself. So do whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and safe. Boring answer.”

Find the photos and videos below.