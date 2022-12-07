The most-viewed artist on TikTok this year was a Latin artist and surprisingly it wasn’t Bad Bunny. The popular video platform revealed yesterday (December 6) that Mexican singer Kim Loaiza pulled in the most views globally this year.

TikTok unveiled the list for most-viewed artists on the platform this past year and Loaiza came out on top. The influencer-turned-singer has over 4.4 billion followers on TikTok. In the past few years, Loaiza has leveraged her massive following across social media into a successful music career. One of her biggest hits this year is the alluring “Después de las 12” with Cuban rapper Ovi. A stellar remix followed this year with Grupo Firme‘s Eduin Caz and Chilean rapper Pailita.

Loaiza came up through social media alongside her husband, JD Pantoja, who appeared at No. 4 on the list. Pantoja’s cousin and fellow Mexican singer Mont Pantoja came in at No. 3. Following the success of his album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny came in at No. 7. Revved-up this past year from the Motomami LP, Spanish pop star Rosalía pulled in at No. 9 on the list.

Loaiza and her husband will tour the US next year. Tickets are now on sale for their joint tour that kicks off in Chicago, Illinois on March 31, 2023.

03/31/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Park West

04/01/2023 — New York, NY @ Palladium Time Square

04/13/2023 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/15/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey