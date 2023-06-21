We are just days away from Kim Petras’ upcoming debut album, Feed The Beast. Ahead of the project, the “Unholy” hitmaker has announced the Feed The Beast World Tour, an international tour set to kick off this fall.
Petras broke the news with a trailer, in which she walks through New York City dressed as a knight, buys snacks in a bodega, and attempts to take the subway — despite getting caught in a turnstile.
Tickets are available for purchase here.
You can check out the trailer above and the tour dates below.
09/27/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
09/30/2023 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphiteater
10/01/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
10/04/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/07/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/09/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
10/12/2023 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
10/13/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
10/16/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
10/18/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/19/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/23/2023 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/26/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
10/27/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/29/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/01/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
11/08/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/11/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
11/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/14/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/21/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
11/22/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
02/13/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
02/15/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
02/16/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
02/19/2024 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/24/2024 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
02/25/2024 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
02/27/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
02/28/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
03/01/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
03/02/2024 — Warsaw, Poland @ EXPO XXI
03/04/2024 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith
03/05/2024 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
Feed The Beast is out 6/23 via Republic. Find more information here.