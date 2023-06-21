We are just days away from Kim Petras’ upcoming debut album, Feed The Beast. Ahead of the project, the “Unholy” hitmaker has announced the Feed The Beast World Tour, an international tour set to kick off this fall.

Petras broke the news with a trailer, in which she walks through New York City dressed as a knight, buys snacks in a bodega, and attempts to take the subway — despite getting caught in a turnstile.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

You can check out the trailer above and the tour dates below.

09/27/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

09/30/2023 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphiteater

10/01/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

10/04/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/07/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/09/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

10/12/2023 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

10/13/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

10/16/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/18/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/19/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/23/2023 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/26/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/27/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/29/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/01/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

11/08/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/11/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

11/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/14/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/21/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/22/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

02/13/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

02/15/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

02/16/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

02/19/2024 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/24/2024 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

02/25/2024 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

02/27/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

02/28/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

03/01/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

03/02/2024 — Warsaw, Poland @ EXPO XXI

03/04/2024 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith

03/05/2024 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

Feed The Beast is out 6/23 via Republic. Find more information here.