Singer Kim Petras is calling for divine intervention after a series of tweets landed her in hot water. At a time when the Grammy-nominated pop star should be celebrating her breakout year, thanks to the success of her No. 1 single, “Unholy” with Sam Smith, Petras is now finding herself at odds with her fans online.

In a heated exchange with one Twitter user, Petras stood by her decision to continue working with music producer Dr. Luke, despite the sexual misconduct allegations he has faced against fellow musician Kesha, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.

The now-deleted tweet read, “Five million people work with him. Why y’all only coming at me? I have nothing to say or be ashamed of at all. Go away.”

Kim Petras defends her decision to work with Dr. Luke, the alleged rapist of Kesha, in a now deleted tweet. “I have nothing to say or be ashamed of. go away.” pic.twitter.com/xbdQYLV5Ez — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 27, 2022

Supporters of the “If Jesus Was A Rockstar” singer were shellshocked by her statement. On several occasions, Petras said her opinion on the allegations against Dr. Luke has wavered due to their close friendship but eventually she supported assault survivors.

Back in 2018, during an interview with i-D, Petras shared, “While I’ve been open and honest about my positive experience with Dr. Luke, that does not negate or dismiss the experience of others or suggest that multiple perspectives cannot exist at once. I didn’t communicate this clearly in the past.”

Petras made it clear she needed to untether herself from Dr. Luke professionally stating, “It’s time for me to be my own person, and do my own sh*t,” adding, “It definitely took a little courage for me to do that right now.”

“Woman” singer Doja Cat has attempted to do the same. To her surprise, the producer has still been credited for her work.

Since deleting the tweets, Kim Petras has remained silent online and as award season approaches and Petras continues work on her upcoming project, it is probably for the best.