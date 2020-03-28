While most of America is attempting to self-quarantine in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 and the Coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment that keeps us sane while indoors is arguably more important than ever. Already a beloved show, Ru Paul’s Drag Race is continuing to hold down the fort, airing new episodes of the fierce competition between queens who want to come out on top. And during the signature lip sync portion of the show in the latest episode, Ru Paul and the show’s producers slyly made another move at representation by selecting Kim Petras’ shimmering bop, “Heart To Break.”

Uproxx premiered the surreal fairy-tale video for this track when it came out back in spring of 2018, and it helped put Kim on the map as part of pop’s new elite, culminating in her debut full-length, Clarity, released last year. Kim is the youngest person to ever undergo gender reassignment surgery, and has become one of the most prominent transgender stars in the music industry. She hasn’t showed any sign of slowing down since the release of Clarity, either, immediately following it up with another mixtape in October, Turn Off The Lights, a continuation of Turn Off The Light Vol. 1.

Watch two queens battle it out to Kim’s song in Season 12, Episode 5 of Drag Race above.