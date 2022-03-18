﻿King Princess Asks For Patience On The New Single ‘For My Friends’

Currently, King Princess fans are waiting for news of a new album. Her most recent was her 2019 debut Cheap Queen and she’s released a good chunk of songs (perhaps meant for her next album) since then, including “Only Time Makes It Human,” “Pain,” “House Burn Down,” and January’s Fousheé collaboration “Little Bother.” Now she’s back with yet another new one, and this time, it’s “For My Friends.”

King Princess starts the song’s video in a downer of a mood before a couple friends come along to lift her out of it. From there, they head out and take to the city to share laughs and each other’s company, with a shenanigan and tiff or two for good measure. She sings on the chorus of the alt-pop tune, “Will you think about us as I’m leaving? / Think about us as I’m coming home / You hate it, but loving me takes patience / So we lose touch when I’m faded / And it can get dark but still, I know / You’re waiting / Loving me takes patience.”

Aside from the aforementioned songs, King Princess also recently collaborated on tracks with Oberhofer and MØ, Griff, and Sigrid. She also toured with Kacey Musgraves earlier this year and has a gig supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers this summer.

Watch the “For My Friends” video above.