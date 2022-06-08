Last week, King Princess announced that her next album, Hold On Baby, will be coming out on July 29th. She explained in a statement how this will be her most outwardly introspective foray yet, noting, “It finally reached a point where I had to turn the barrel on myself.” She added, “This album is for anyone who needs a sanctuary to be vulnerable.”

Now, the budding queer icon shared an excellent double video for “Too Bad/Cursed,” and it touches on those themes of vulnerability and finding the courage to unapologetically be herself. The clip is a tale of a light bulb moment in a dive bar that gets metaphorically sexy as she slows learns to love herself before she in the clip. “Too bad that I hate myself so I can like you,” she sings in the sticky power ballad with gently auto-tuned vocals as the track flips.

King Princess will be supporting Florence And The Machine on tour later this year, and she has also announced a thorough slate of headlining shows for the Hold On Baby tour with support from St. Panther and Dora Jar.

Watch the video for “Too Bad/Cursed” above.

Hold On Baby is out 7/29 via Zelig Records/Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.