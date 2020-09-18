UK singer and producer Labrinth just scored his first-ever Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics thanks to his Euphoria soundtrack standout, “All For Us.” The song, which ended the emotional rollercoaster first season, was nominated alongside Pharrell and Chad Hugo’s “Letter to My Godfather” from The Black Godfather, Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore’s “One Less Angel” from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ “The Way It Used to Be” from Watchmen. Reznor and Ross won the Emmy for the dramatically-titled Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special award.

Music to our ears! The #Emmy for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics goes to @labrinth for @euphoriaHBO! pic.twitter.com/y0X6kuGmfp — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 18, 2020

Since scoring Euphoria, Labrinth released his second studio album Imagination & the Misfit Kid, which he called a “concept collection about a child who sells his imagination to a businessman in exchange for success.” “All For Us” likewise appears on the album, along with the single “Something’s Got To Give.” Zendaya, who stars in Euphoria as lead character Rue, appears on “All For Us,” while Labrinth duets with “Sia” — with whom he formed the group LSD, also including Diplo — on album closer “Oblivion.” Labrinth is also nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series for the Euphoria episode “Bonnie and Clyde.” His competition in that category includes Ludwig Göransson for the The Mandalorian episode “Chapter 8: Redemption” and Nicholas Britell for the Succession episode “This Is Not for Tears.”