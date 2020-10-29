2019 brought the release of Labrinth’s anticipated new album Imagination & The Misfit Kid, which arrived seven years after his 2012 debut, Electronic Earth. He’s had a pretty good 2020, too. Last month, he brought home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for his Euphoria soundtrack highlight “All For Us.” Earlier this month, he also dropped a new song, “No Ordinary,” which debuted in an ad campaign for Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X and S.

Now he has shared a new visual for the track. It’s a colorful video with a number of striking visuals, like light-up butterflies in a forest, starry backgrounds, and aquatic moments.

He chatted with Euphoria star Zendaya in an interview last year and explained why he thinks movies might be the best place for his music, saying, “I think film has been maybe the best home for my stuff. I’ve had records that are commercial, but commercial music is based off of demographic and scene. So for people to connect to a sound, sometimes it’s about an energy, and if I’m just being this weird guy in the corner, it takes time for people to even understand what I’m doing. I’m okay with that, but that was really scary when I first started.”

Watch the “No Ordinary” video above.