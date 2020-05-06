Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Has Revealed The New ‘Chromatica’ Release Date, And It’s Soon

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a huge wrench in a lot of album release cycles. Some artists have pushed their albums back, while others have moved their releases up. One big question has been the release of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, as she has yet to offer a new release date for her upcoming record since postponing it (the album was previously scheduled for April). Now, though, she has, and it’s coming soon: Gaga took to Twitter today to reveal that her next album will be released on May 29.

A couple weeks ago, some big info about the album found its way online thanks to a Target pre-order page that accidentally spilled the beans. Most interestingly, it was revealed that the album will feature collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Blackpink. The full 16-song tracklist was revealed, and some editions of the album (like the Target CD release) will have three bonus tracks.

Gaga, who is not a member of the Church Of Satan, is fresh off a huge charity fundraising campaign: He organized the Together At Home livestream concert event, which raised over $125 million for pandemic relief and featured performance from some of music’s biggest names, like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and of course, Gaga herself.

Chromatica is out 5/29 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.

