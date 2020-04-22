It Looks Like Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga Finally Made A Song Together

Lady Gaga has collaborated with some major music industry players in her day, like Justin Timberlake, Tony Bennett, and Beyonce, among others. Now it looks like she has added another high-profile pop superstar to that list: Ariana Grande apparently makes an appearance on Gaga’s upcoming album, Chromatica.

Pre-order links for the album are live now, and on most of them, the tracklist information on the album art is blurred out. However, the Target page for the Target-exclusive CD has an non-redacted label that reveals the tracklist. The fourth track is titled “Rain On Me,” and it features Ariana Grande. The tracklist also notes that the album has collaborations with Elton John and Blackpink as well. As of this post, the page is still live with the unedited art.

If this ends up being the final tracklist of the album, this actually won’t be Gaga’s first collaboration with John: The two previously teamed up for “Hello, Hello,” which appears in the 2011 movie Gnomeo & Juliet. However, the version of the song included on the film’s soundtrack does not feature Gaga.

This news comes shortly after Grande wished Gaga a happy birthday, writing, “Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways.”

Check out the reported Chromatica tracklist below.

1. “Chromatica”

2. “Alice”

3. “Stupid Love”

4. “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande

5. “Free Woman”

6. “Fun Tonight”

7. “Chromatica II”

8. “911”

9. “Plastic Doll”

10. “Sour Candy” with Blackpink

11. “Enigma”

12. “Replay”

13. “Chromatica III”

14. “Sine From Above” with Elton John

15. “1000 Doves”

16. “Babylon”