Lady Gaga is no stranger to rumors. But as a pop queen, she’ll never let anyone’s words faze her or stop her from accomplishing her mission. Since the very beginning of her career, Gaga has used her platform to advocate for women, the LGBTQ+ community, and reproductive equality. Today (June 4), Gaga took to social media to dismiss a rumor about her. And while she had viewers’ attention, she issued a call to action.

Recently, rumors have circulated that the “Rain On Me” singer is pregnant. Gaga, however, has denied said rumors. In a TikTok, she captioned the video “not pregnant— just down bad cryin at the gym.” This particular line is a reference to “Down Bad” from Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Also, in true Gaga fashion, she called upon fans and viewers to get registered to vote. She plugged the website headcount.org, where visitors can set up their voter registration.

On the music front, Gaga recently premiered her Chromatica World Tour concert film on HBO. At the end of the movie, Gaga teased her upcoming seventh album, which has been nicknamed LG7 by fans.

As Gaga is always active on the social justice landscape, while being hard at work on new music, it’s about to be a very busy season for Mother Monster.

You can see Gaga’s TikTok above.