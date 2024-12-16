Last year, James Corden departed from The Late Late Show, which meant the end of a segment that had become an institution in the music landscape: “Carpool Karaoke.” Well, surprise: It’s back! Yesterday (December 15), Apple TV shared the special A Carpool Karaoke Christmas as a surprise release, with guests Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, and Dua Lipa.

During her segment, Gaga shared some trivia that likely only hardcore fans of hers knew: As a teenager, she appeared in an AC/DC music video.

As NME notes, Gaga showed a clip of her late grandmother singing “Highway To Hell”, which was followed by Zane Lowe (who hosted the special) surprising Gaga with an appearance from AC/DC singer Brian Johnson.

Gaga said, “You want to hear something funny? I was in [2000’s] ‘Stiff Upper Lip’ video. I was 17 and I was an extra in the back and I was headbanging. And they were like, ‘Don’t headbang. We want it to be modern.’ And I was like, ‘No, I can’t. Like, there’s only one move that I can do.'”

While this is probably news to most, Gaga fans have spotted this before. Here’s a clip of Gaga’s background appearance shared in 2022, for example.

Check out a trailer for A Carpool Karaoke Christmas above and watch the full special here.