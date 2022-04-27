Lady Gaga is keeping the little monsters fed. Next month, she will release her much anticipated new song, “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

As the film, which was originally planned for a 2019 release, has seen several delays, so has the song. However, fans got their first taste of the song in a trailer, which was revealed last month.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” said Gaga in an Instagram post. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes. I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity — and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice, and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

Top Gun: Maverick will premiere in theaters on May 27, with “Hold My Hand” available to stream just weeks earlier.

“Hold My Hand” is out 5/3 via Interscope. Pre-save it here.