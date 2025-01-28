There’s a new Lady Gaga profile from Elle that was released today (January 28), and the piece was written by journalist Lotte Jeffs. Jeffs took to their Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the interview, including a terrific note their 6-year-old daughter wrote for Gaga.

The photo is of Gaga smiling as she holds up the handwritten letter, which has some brutal honestly that clearly amused the pop star. The message (left unedited) reads, “lady gaga say I like you but your not the besst and by the waye can I hare that song of yours sounds like your desperate to,” and then the rest of the letter is cut off in the photo.

Jeffs also addressed the note in the Elle feature, explaining:

“As a parent to a 6-year-old myself, I warn Gaga that kids will bring you down to earth with a thud. In fact, I go as far as to show her a note my daughter has written to the pop star on hearing that I will be interviewing her on Saturday afternoon, and not taking her to the toy shop as planned. ‘Lady Gaga,’ it reads in pink pen. ‘I like you, but your [sic] not the best.’ Yep, I say, kids are endlessly humbling. Gaga thinks the note is hilarious. ‘Oh, I’m ready,’ she says, folding the scrap of paper and putting it in her jacket pocket for those moments, we laugh, when she’s getting too big for her boots. I’m so pleased Gaga has a great sense of humor — not least because that note could have really backfired otherwise.”

Check out the full feature here.