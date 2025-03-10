Lady Gaga was a dynamo in one of the best episodes of SNL this season. Her performance of “Killah,” a highlight from new album Mayhem, made great use of the Studio 8H space, and she sarcastically thanked the Razzies for nominating her for Worst Actress and Worst Screen Combo (which she and co-star Joaquin Phoenix won) for Joker: Folie à Deux.

But Gaga had a hard time keeping it together during one of the episode’s more memorable sketches. In “Little Red Glasses,” the “Abracadabra” singer appears alongside cast members Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim to preach the power of, well, little red glasses. “Little red glasses have the eye-catching quality of a stop sign,” Nwodim said, with Gaga adding, “And they pair perfectly with things that make me me, like if I’m in the sauna, you know you’re seeing everything.” It’s the next line, delivered by Sherman, that caused Gaga to break: “All my dress-up clothes are a little bit Asian.”

As noted by @katiesenigma on X, “if you’re wondering why the crowd was laughing so hard around 1:12, gaga fully broke character and was laughing her ass off (you can see her bend down in the side of the frame).” Even though Gaga is mostly off screen, you can still tell that she’s shaking from laughter.

You can watch “Little Red Glasses” above.