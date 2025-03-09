Yesterday (March 8), Lady Gaga fulfilled her Saturday Night Live hosting and musical guest responsibilities. While the late night show’s episode has wrapped, this morning fans are still talking about her appearance.

The area generating the most conversation online is Lady Gaga’s two performances. For her first set, Lady Gaga delivered a spellbinding rendition of “Abracadabra.” For her second performance (of “Killah”), Lady Gaga kept that high-energy spectacle going.

On Lady Gaga’s latest studio album, Mayhem, the multiple Grammy Award-winner shuffles between her signature electronic and pop sonics. However, on “Killah,” Lady Gaga fully immersed herself into the world of pop-punk and her SNL performing of the song played into that.

While working her way across SNL‘s backstage alongside dancers, Lady Gaga makes the entirety of the show her set. From elaborate floor work to quick camera switches, Lady Gaga’s love for the dramatics is the central focus. But by the time Lady Gaga meets up with her band, the instrumentation is star. With a brief electrifying solo by Gaga’s bassist and an intense duet between her and her drummer, Lady Gaga went from a pop queen to a rock star.

Lady Gaga’s explored pop, electronic, and jazz. So, why not rock?

Watch Lady Gaga’s full performance of “Killah” on Saturday Night Live above.

Mayhem is out now via Interscope Records. Find more information here.