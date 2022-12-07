With the release of her new single, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey is now entering album mode. Last week, the songwriter excitedly shared the news of her return, and like clockwork, the new track is now available across streaming platforms. But when can fans expect the full project?

Well, it’s official, Lana’s eighth studio album, by the same name, is slated to hit the web next year on Friday, March 10. The multiple album covers suggest Lana will remain true to her sad-girl aesthetic. Director Mike Hermosa, Bleacher’s Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Mini Mansions’ Zach Dawes, and Benji all contributed to the album’s production. As far as guest features are concerned, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, SYML, and Judah Smith will also make an appearance.

Lana Del Rey’s new album covers! pic.twitter.com/digGeniwWO — LDR Crave (@LDRCRAVE) December 7, 2022

According to Apple Music, the album will feature a total of 16 tracks. Of those tracks, six are labeled “explicit” including the project’s lead single and title track. The other five explicit songs include track numbers 3, 4, 9, 15, and album closer track 16 — all are unnamed at this time. Following in many of this year’s biggest album releases including Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Taylor Swift’s Midnights, Lana will also release a limited edition 2-disc vinyl for the project.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out 3/10/2023 via Polydor Records/Interscope. To pre-order, click here.