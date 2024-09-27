What an up-and-down series of events for Lana Del Rey over the past few weeks: She was rumored to be dating Louisiana alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, then she seemingly denied it, and then it was reported yesterday (September 26) the two had picked up a marriage license. It sure looks like that latter report was true, as the two apparently just tied the knot.

No marriage certificate has surfaced yet, but the Daily Mail has photos and videos from the wedding, which took place on Dufrene’s turf in Des Allemandes, Louisiana. Del Rey was seen holding a bouquet as her father (and fellow musician) Rob Grant walked her down the aisle.

Del Rey wore a dress featuring “an elegant ruffled neckline, a billowing skirt and a modest train that dragged on the gravel aisle,” while Dufrene wore a “black suit, white dress shirt and brown leather shoes.” Following the ceremony was an outdoor reception in a public harbor.

The public connection between Del Rey and Dufrene goes back to 2019, when Del Rey went on one of Dufrene’s tours and shared photos on Facebook. She then went on another tour this year and posted about it on Instagram, tagging Dufrene in the post and calling him “my guy.”