Lana Del Rey made 2019 hers with her critically-acclaimed record Norman F*cking Rockwell. Previously releasing videos to accompany “F*ck It I Love You,” “The Greatest” and her cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time,” the singer has now followed that with a three-song visual that pays an ode to sunny California days. Clocking in at 14 minutes, the video visualizes the songs “Norman F*cking Rockwell,” “Bartender,” and “Happiness Is a Butterfly.”

The video is edited to look like it was shot on 35mm film and doesn’t deviate from Lana’s aesthetic of romanticizing the ’60s. Directed by Chuck Grant, the visual opens to Lana sitting in front of a piano and crooning lyrics to “Norman F*cking Rockwell.” As she moves outside, the singer’s sunglasses are superimposed with clips of vintage summer activities.

Transitioning to “Bartender,” Lana and a group of friends don black clothing and gather at the beach for some introspective reflection. Driving around in a truck, the girls are followed by police and begin taunting them. The video’s final act is “Happiness Is a Butterfly.” Lana and her friends traipse around a highway-adjacent parking lot holding butterflies and singing along to the track’s lyrics.

On top of releasing the video, Lana also shared plans for another, unconventional record. The singer announced she will be releasing a spoken-word poetry album that will benefit Native American charity organizations across the country. The record is set for a release on January 4.

Watch Del Rey’s “Norman F*cking Rockwell” video above, and check out where Norman F*cking Rockwell ranked on The 2019 Uproxx Music Critics Poll.