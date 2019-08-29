Lana Del Rey Is A Literal Giant In The Video For Her Cover Of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Lana Del Rey shared her cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time,” it seemed like the track would just be used for the documentary about the band, to which Del Rey’s recording was connected. However, when she shared the Norman F*cking Rockwell tracklist towards the end of July, it was revealed that the Sublime cover was also part of the album. Now she has shared a huge new video for the track, and the hugeness comes in Del Rey’s size: In the clip, Del Rey is a literal giant who walks through a city, standing as tall as some of the buildings she passes.

Del Rey previously said of her Sublime fandom, “Not a day goes by that I don’t listen to at least one Sublime song. They epitomized the SoCal vibe and made a genre and sound totally their own.”

The band’s Bud Gough enjoys the cover, having previously said, “We are so excited to be collaborating with Lana on this, the smoky, sexy, iconic sound of her voice breathes new life into one of our favorite singles.” Troy Dendekker, the wife of late Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, also added, “Lana’s cover of ‘Doin’ Time’ is magical and haunting. What an honor to have her talent compliment the Sublime legacy.”

Watch the video for “Doin’ Time” above.

Norman F*cking Rockwell is out 8/30 via Interscope/Polydor. Pre-order it here.