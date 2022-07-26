Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey joined the growing list of artists who have recently dealt with stalking and trespassing incidents around their homes, which includes DaBaby, Taylor Swift, and Drake. As for Lana Del Rey, she’s dealt with multiple incidents involving the same stalker, and as a result, she was recently awarded a temporary restraining order against them. According to TMZ, a judge gave Del Rey the order and set a hearing for next month to revisit the issue. The temporary restraining order states that the alleged stalker, a man named Eric Everardo, must stay at least 100 yards away from Del Rey and her sister.

The first incident between Del Rey and Everardo dates back to February of this year when the man visited the singer’s home without permission. It was here that Everardo allegedly stole one of Del Rey’s vehicles — a Jaguar — which he was later criminally charged for. More recently, Del Rey says Everardo came back to her home earlier this month and left a bag with a disturbing letter inside it. The note relayed his desire to see her again. Everardo is also accused of texting Del Rey’s sister on multiple occasions between February and this month which explains why the singer’s sister was included in the restraining order. It is unclear how Everardo obtained Del Rey’s sister’s number.

In more positive news, Lana Del Rey’s manager recently confirmed that she has a new album “coming soon.”