This past Wednesday night, it was reported that an intruder broke into DaBaby’s North Carolina home and was shot and injured. The shooting happened on the football field of the property (that’s right, DaBaby has a football field) and a report in The Morgantown Herald said the person was taken to a medical facility. Now new details have emerged, including a 911 call, that confirm that the shooter was in fact DaBaby himself.

There are quite a few confirmations of what happened here, but the most obvious one, is DaBaby posting an Instagram a clip from Cam’ron’s 2002 film Paid In Full and basically admitting it with a caption that read, “chose not to take a n***** life the other day & it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”

TMZ reports that according to their “law enforcement sources,” the intruder was shot in the leg after a verbal exchange. DaBaby then called 911 and cooperated with police. WSOC-TV released a recording of the 911 call and while much of it is unintelligible, you can hear the caller (DaBaby, presumably) saying, “He’s trespassing on my property… I don’t know what he’s here for, what he’s here to take, what he’s here to do, but he’s shot in his leg. He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

This is not the first incident of gun violence for DaBaby, who’s also apparently been getting a number of noise complaints from neighbors since he moved into the Troutman, NC home in 2019. In 2018, he shot an alleged assaulter at a Walmart who eventually died and was put on probation for a year. He also currently being sued for assault in a separate incident involving DaniLeigh’s brother. Trouble always seems to find trouble and DaBaby can’t seem to stay away from it.