In February, Lana Del Rey‘s father Rob Grant came out as the first Nepo Daddy and announced his debut album, Lost At Sea. It’s out tomorrow (June 9), and many singles have been released so far, including “Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon” and the title track, the latter of which has a feature from his daughter.

He’s back today with one last taste, and it’s also a collaboration with Lana, called “Hollywood Bowl.” Against gentle piano, she sings, “I know I’m not Joni Mitchell / But I’ve got a dad who plays like Billy Joel.” She takes the wheel on the ballad, her voice steering it into a peaceful place as Grant plays the piano. She lulls: “And I’m young when I’m old and I’m old when I’m young when I’m old / At the whims of my heart and my soul.”

In a recent interview, Grant said he wasn’t certain about taking the album out on a tour. “This is all so new for me,” said Grant. “The idea of going out and actually going on a big stage and playing, that’s still intimidating to me. I’m willing to try it.”

Lost At Sea is out 6/9 via Decca Records. Pre-order it here.