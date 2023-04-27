Apparently, the lifestyle of the rich and famous isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. Well, that is what former pop star Lance Bass outlined in his latest interview. Predating groups such as BTS and One Direction, as a member of the boy band NSYNC, in the late 1990s up until the early 2000s, Bass, along with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone, dominated the music charts.

During his appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, when asked what it was like to be rich and famous at such a young age, Bass took a moment to correct the host. “We were famous, but we were not rich,” said Bass.

The entertainer when on to say, “I made way more money after NSYNC than I did during NSYNC,” referring to his later success on TV, in film, and by way of Broadway shows.

To shed more light on the matter, Bass went on to confess that the band’s late manager Lou Pearlman, “Took the majority of our stuff.” Pearlman was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the $300 million fraud scheme. He died in prison while serving his sentence in 2016.

“And the record label too. Horrible, horrible deals,” said Bass. However, the experience wasn’t all bad as Bass said, “To do that with those guys, it was incredible, and you had some of the best experiences ever. I mean, obviously changed my life, led me to so many things I wanted to do in life.”

