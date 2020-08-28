MTV is gearing up for this year’s VMA ceremony and the event is one of many awards shows that have been forced to find creative ways to adapt to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was originally reported that the VMAs were to take place at Barclays Center, but after New York City’s cases continued to rise, MTV instead opted to hold the event outdoors with little to no audience members.

In order to create buzz around the essentially virtual event, MTV has been re-airing a handful of past VMA shows. The network broadcasted their 1999 ceremony this week, and people online proceeded to lose it over some of the very dated outfits on the red carpet.

The VMAs are known to be an opportunity for musicians to showcase some of their most outlandish looks. How could anyone forget Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress? The 1999 ceremony was no different, with eye-catching outfits from musicians like Lil Kim and NSYNC.

You can’t talk about the 1999 VMAs without talking about Lil Kim. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/h2kTbZHqoW — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 28, 2020

Aaliyah at the 1999 VMAs. pic.twitter.com/PlK8PSev1s — Aaliyah (@Aaliyah_H_) August 28, 2020

Of course, there were some unforgettable acceptance speech moments, including Eminem winning his first-ever VMA.

I’m watching the 1999 VMAs rn and SCREAMING at the look Prince gives Madonna when she won pic.twitter.com/SlhLOp6DdL — miranda (@bloodredpout) August 28, 2020

Diana Ross playing with Lil Kim’s boob at the 1999 VMAs was a definitive moment in Music history. pic.twitter.com/8xqUQpXUtj — BRUCE (@bruce__kush) August 28, 2020

While much of Twitter was focused in the outfits, the 1999 VMAs also featured some iconic performances. Britney Spears wooed the crowd with a mashup of a few of her iconic songs and the Backstreet Boys turned heads with a “Larger Than Life” performance.

Britney Spears slayed her performance at the 1999 VMAs! What a babe! pic.twitter.com/GhjOJL7Q6w — D Y N A M I T E 💜✨ (@AnnetteReid247) August 28, 2020

if yall talking abt the 1999 vmas then we need to talk abt aj's epic crop top pic.twitter.com/274WupQY0X — chip skylark's groupie♋ (@siberiakicks) August 28, 2020

While this year’s event won’t see Britney Spears or NSYNC performing their hits, MTV has still curated a lineup of some of today’s hottest musicians. Artists like Ariana Grande, BTS, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, and The Weeknd will take the stage to showcase their recent hits. The VMAs airs on 8/30 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV. You can watch it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.