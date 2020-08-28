Getty Image
Pop

MTV Reaired The 1999 VMAs And People Online Are Is Losing It Over Some Eccentric Red Carpet Looks

Contributing Writer

MTV is gearing up for this year’s VMA ceremony and the event is one of many awards shows that have been forced to find creative ways to adapt to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was originally reported that the VMAs were to take place at Barclays Center, but after New York City’s cases continued to rise, MTV instead opted to hold the event outdoors with little to no audience members.

In order to create buzz around the essentially virtual event, MTV has been re-airing a handful of past VMA shows. The network broadcasted their 1999 ceremony this week, and people online proceeded to lose it over some of the very dated outfits on the red carpet.

The VMAs are known to be an opportunity for musicians to showcase some of their most outlandish looks. How could anyone forget Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress? The 1999 ceremony was no different, with eye-catching outfits from musicians like Lil Kim and NSYNC.

Of course, there were some unforgettable acceptance speech moments, including Eminem winning his first-ever VMA.

While much of Twitter was focused in the outfits, the 1999 VMAs also featured some iconic performances. Britney Spears wooed the crowd with a mashup of a few of her iconic songs and the Backstreet Boys turned heads with a “Larger Than Life” performance.

While this year’s event won’t see Britney Spears or NSYNC performing their hits, MTV has still curated a lineup of some of today’s hottest musicians. Artists like Ariana Grande, BTS, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, and The Weeknd will take the stage to showcase their recent hits. The VMAs airs on 8/30 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV. You can watch it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×