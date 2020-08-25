In recent years, there seems to be a trend of musicians putting their beef behind them. Katy Perry and Taylor Swift smoothed things over with a batch of chocolate chip cookies, and Rick Ross recently announced he’s willing to reconnect with 50 Cent if the rapper agrees to promote his partnered brands. Some feuds, though, still live on — like the infamous rivalry between ’90s boybands NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. But NSYNC’s Joey Fatone wants to settle things once and for all with a nostalgia-inducing Verzuz battle.

TMZ caught up with NSYNC star Joey Fatone and asked the singer who he thought would win in a Verzuz battle. “Well, first of all, there’s no contest, between Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. NSYNC will always win,” Fatone quipped.

Fatone then detailed the possibility of a Verzuz battler happening, saying it would be pretty unlikely: “What I will say is it would be hard to do because, believe it or not, a lot of our writers and producers are the same writers and producers as the Backstreet. Let’s be real here — It depends on where we’re going, what outlet, because then if we go with Justin too, Justin also wrote a couple of his own albums, the same thing you could go with AJ [McLean] too, he wrote an album or two. But I think it would be a tough decision of really how that would go down because of the style.”

Though the singer doesn’t believe the battle would be possible, he still thinks it would be a “fun” thing to do: “I don’t think it would be a good thing to have. I think it would be fun, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t know if everybody would agree. That’s the thing with us — the five of us always have to agree on it together. If we don’t, we don’t do it.”

For now, it seems as though fans will have to keep an eye out on the Verzuz Instagram page to see if the battle between the two boybands becomes a reality.