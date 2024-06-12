LANY vocalist Paul Jason Klein revealed that he is recovering from injuries after an unfortunate accident last week. The pop singer was on his scooter last week when he was struck by a vehicle.

Klein shared the news via Instagram, where he posted a carousel of photos, one of which featured him in a hospital bed in a neck brace, and others showed him at home, appearing to make a smooth recovery.

“Hey everyone – on Thursday night of last week, I got hit by a car while I was on my vespa heading home from the gym. I don’t really remember anything after the collision… I woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance,” Klein said in the post’s caption. “I’ve cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days. I know how fortunate i am to still be here.”

Klein noted that his vitals have been good, however, doctors have advised that LANY postpone upcoming Australia and New Zealand shows. Ticketholders will be able to use their tickets on the new dates.

“This experience has only intensified the feelings of purpose I have, so I can’t wait to heal up and get back to it,” said Klein. “All other tour dates are staying the same. I love you and this life deeply!”