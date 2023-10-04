LANY is continuing their critically acclaimed A Beautiful Blur World Tour. Today (October 4), the band announced the North American leg of the tour, which is set to kick off early next year.
The tour comes in support of the band’s fifth studio album, A Beautiful Blur, and LANY is scheduled to play various venues throughout the US and Canada. Fans can register for a pre-sale via Seated, and will be able to purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, October 10. General on-sale begins Friday, October 13.
You can see the list of tour dates below.
02/13/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
02/16/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
02/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
02/20/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
02/23/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock live
02/26/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
02/29/2024 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater
03/02/2024 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
03/04/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater*
03/05/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/07/2024 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*
03/09/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
03/10/2024 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
03/12/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
03/14/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
03/16/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
03/17/2024 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
03/21/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater
03/22/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
03/23/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/26/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
03/27/2024 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/28/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
03/29/2024 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/02/2024 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
04/04/2024 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
04/05/2024 — Toronto, ON @ History
04/08/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/09/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/11/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
04/12/2024 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom