LANY is continuing their critically acclaimed A Beautiful Blur World Tour. Today (October 4), the band announced the North American leg of the tour, which is set to kick off early next year.

The tour comes in support of the band’s fifth studio album, A Beautiful Blur, and LANY is scheduled to play various venues throughout the US and Canada. Fans can register for a pre-sale via Seated, and will be able to purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, October 10. General on-sale begins Friday, October 13.

You can see the list of tour dates below.

02/13/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

02/16/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

02/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

02/20/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

02/23/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock live

02/26/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

02/29/2024 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater

03/02/2024 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

03/04/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater*

03/05/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/07/2024 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*

03/09/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

03/10/2024 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

03/12/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/14/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

03/16/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

03/17/2024 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

03/21/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

03/22/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

03/23/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/26/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

03/27/2024 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/28/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

03/29/2024 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/02/2024 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

04/04/2024 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

04/05/2024 — Toronto, ON @ History

04/08/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/09/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/11/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

04/12/2024 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom