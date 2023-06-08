LANY’s unbreakable relationship with their fans is based upon their fearless, well-rounded approach to love songs, including “ILYSB,” “Malibu Nights,” “Ex I Never Had,” and “The Older You Get, The Less You Cry.” Drummer Jake Goss and singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Paul Jason Klein are entering their I Really Really Hope So era by releasing the forthcoming album’s lead single, “Love At First Fight.”

The accompanying video finds Goss and Klein performing to an empty theater, in their robes. Goss’ drum sticks are enlarged toothbrushes. Klein is strumming an even bigger toothbrush as he softly sings, “Two months and twenty-four days / Toothbrush on the sink at my place.”

As the poppy soundscape escalates, Klein can’t help but dance like nobody’s watching — maybe it’s helpful that there is nobody in this theater — while delivering the contentious yet endearing chorus: “Under the moonlight, clenching your jaw / And that’s when I saw the fire in your eyes / Clothes on the floor, you stormed out the door / And that’s when I knew that I can’t live without you / It was sparks at first sight / But it was love at first fight.”

Goss and Klein finish performing “Love At First Fight” and put their hands up toward the manmade moon hanging over the stage. The curtain falls, but that’s not the end of the video. Klein returns to the stage with an acoustic guitar to play a different song, but he’s interrupted by an unidentifiable astronaut. The astronaut claps, stands up, and walks out of the theater into a blinding light.

In a statement, Klein said, “In a relationship, you learn a lot about a person from the first argument. It’s an indicator of the relationship’s trajectory and whether it’s going to work out or not.”

Klein opened up further about his songwriting process with People, saying, “It’s much less stressful just being honest, and you don’t have to keep up with a façade or a character. I find that I sleep better at night just telling the truth, and just writing about my experience.”

“Love At First Fight” is the first of four singles scheduled to drop ahead of I Really Really Hope So‘s September 29 arrival.

Watch the “Love At First Fight” video above, and check out LANY’s upcoming tour dates as well as Klein’s I Really Really Hope So announcement video below.

First The Moon, Then The Stars: A Tour Before A World Tour

08/10 — Hong Kong @ Rotunda 2

08/12 — Bangkok @ Sonic Bang Festival

08/15 – Singapore @ Mediacorp Theatre

08/19 — Osaka @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/20 — Tokyo @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/22 — Seoul @ Olympic Hall

08/24 — Kuala @ Lumpur Zepp KL

08/26 — Jakarta @ XYZ Festival

08/31 – Honolulu @ The Republik

The I Really Really Hope So World Tour

10/29 — Oslo @ Rockefeller Music Hall

10/30 — Stockholm @ Berns

11/01 — Copenhagen @ Amager Bio

11/03 — Berlin @ Columbia Theater

11/04 — Cologne @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

11/06 — Frankfurt @ Zoom

11/07 — Milan @ Alcatraz

11/10 — Madrid @ Sala de Conciertos – Wizink Center

11/11 — Barcelona @ Razzmatazz – Sala 2

11/13 — Paris @ Alhambra

11/14 — Rotterdam @ Maassilo

11/16 — Manchester @ Manchester Academy

11/17 — Dublin @ The Academy

11/19 — London @ Eventim Apollo