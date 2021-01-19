DJ Khaled And Fat Joe Are Collaborating… On A Joint OnlyFans Account

Some rappers — like J. Cole, Drake, and Quavo, to name a few — are big basketball fans and have some game on the court as well. DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are not on that same tier. Last summer, the two generated some attention online for a video of them playing one-on-one, a match-up that didn’t inspire much confidence in their abilities. Now, though, they have a rematch on the way, and interested parties will be able to check that out on the pair’s new OnlyFans account.

Yes, Joe and Khaled have a joint OnlyFans account. It doesn’t look like they’ll offer the sort of racy content the site is best known for, though. A subscription costs $20 per month and Khaled and Joe’s bio reads, “welcome to the LIGHT – the page for fans to get exclusive motivational and inspirational content, where we will be guiding fans to ‘the light’ while sharing uplifting insights and behind-the-scenes of our personal lives.”

Khaled and Joe both teased the basketball rematch and the OnlyFans account on social media, noting that video of the fateful game will be available on January 25. In a statement, Khaled noted, “We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else….it’s the light. Joe added, “We also wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans.”

Check out the OnlyFans account here.