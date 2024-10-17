Lisa is already a “Rockstar” in the music industry. Next up: Hollywood.

In a conversation with Tyla as part of Rolling Stone‘s “Musicians On Musicians” series, the Blackpink member shared why she joined the cast of HBO’s The White Lotus for season 3 (besides the travel perks).

She explained:

“I just have to trust my gut. I’m happy with the result. As long as I’m happy, no one can say anything… I got a chance to star in White Lotus, and it’s my acting debut. I’m super excited and nervous, but I feel like we’ve shot a lot of music videos. You’ve got to be expressive on camera. I just wanted to try something new that I never had a chance to do, because I’ve been singing for eight years, and sometimes you feel like you need something new to try.”

When she’s not performing or acting alongside Carrie Coon and Walton Goggins, what does Lisa do in her downtime? “I love to stay home with my cats and dog. I have five cats. I will just be with them watching Netflix, or maybe go out shopping. Eat good food,” she said. “That’s all. I’m super chill.”

The White Lotus returns to HBO in 2025.