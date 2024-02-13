Blackpink’s Lisa will introduce the world to Lalisa Manobal. The public is already familiar with her musical capabilities. But with the disbandment of the K-pop mega group, she’s ready to step into her own and she’s starting with acting.

With notable personal accolades in the recording industry, Lisa has her heart set on picking up a few for her forthcoming onscreen work. Today (February 12), Variety exclusively reports that Lisa is gearing up to make her acting debut. According to the outlet, Lisa has signed on to join season 3 of Max’s (formerly HBO Max) hit show, The White Lotus.

The details of Lisa’s upcoming role are few and far between, but Variety did reveal that after experiencing a “slight snag” in past casting attempts, The White Lotus is set to begin production soon. Filming is rumored to take place around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand.

So far, Walton Goggins is also slated to appear in season 3. Lisa and Goggins will join Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Other castmembers include Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.