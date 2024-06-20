Blackpink released Born Pink , their sophomore album, in September 2022, and the sensational K-pop girl group has squeezed it for everything its worth — from a historic Coachella 2023 headlining performance to their Born Pink World Tour . The tour is over, but the Born Pink era isn’t quite over.

How To Watch Blackpink’s Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Concert Film

According to a press release, “Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPlex are proud to bring the record-breaking Born Pink [World] Tour to big screens worldwide this summer. Relive the live performances that captivated 1.8 million fans and hit the global Top 10 for the year. Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas will have limited screenings starting July 31, showcasing the highest-grossing tour from an Asian act and a female group in history once again. Fans can experience even more with screenings in ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX special formats.”

The official website confirms that global tickets will go on sale beginning June 27 at 8 a.m. PT and 11 a.m. ET. Korean tickets will go on sale on July 17. You can sign up for updates here.