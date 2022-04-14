Another music icon will enter The Simpsons universe. Next Friday, Billie Eilish will voice herself in When Billie Met Lisa, a new short from The Simpsons.

In When Billie Met Lisa, the lattermost searches for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Eilish invites Lisa to her studio for the jam session of a lifetime. Joining the “Happier Than Ever” singer in the short is her brother and collaborator Finneas, who produced the entirety of her albums When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever.

While this is Eilish’s first spin at voice acting in the realm of Disney, this is actually Finneas’ second. Earlier this year, Finneas voiced Jesse, a member of the fictional boy band 4*Town, in the Disney Plus original movie, Turning Red.

Is EGOT-ing in the O’Connells’ future? Last month, the two won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Eilish’s “No Time To Die” from the James Bond chapter No Time To Die. The two have also won several Grammy awards, including back-to-back Record Of The Year awards in 2020 and 2021 for Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted.” Should When Billie Met Lisa secure an Emmy nomination in the future and win, it’ll only bring them one step closer to the coveted EGOT.

When Billie Met Lisa premieres 4/22 on Disney Plus.