The last time a Blackpink member starred in an HBO series, it was The Idol. Something tells me the next time will go slightly smoother.

Lisa will make her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3, which takes place in Thailand. There’s no trailer for the upcoming season yet, so the Blackpink rapper is doing her part to promote the show on Instagram. Lisa (who will be credited by her birth name, Lalisa Manobal) posed in a cropped blue-and-white tee that was printed with monkeys swinging from branching and, if you look closely, the words “The White Lotus Thailand” printed on it.

If there’s not an extended plot about a monkey stealing Walton Goggins‘ wallet in season 3, I am going to be so mad. Anyway, you can see the post below.

The White Lotus creator Mike White teased that season 3 will be “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” The new characters in the “longer, bigger, crazier” season include “a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.” It’s unclear who Lisa is playing, but she will be joined by Goggins, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Scott Glenn, among many others.

The White Lotus season 3 premieres in 2025.