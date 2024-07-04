Here’s everything we know about The White Lotus season 3, including plot details and when it’s expected to premiere.

He’s a credited writer on The Emoji Movie (one of the creatively bankrupt films of the 2010s), as well as the sixth Minions movie , but he also wrote the endlessly watchable School of Rock and created two of HBO’s best shows in recent memory: Enlightened and The White Lotus . The former ran for two razor-sharp seasons (seriously, it’s great), while the latter is returning for season 3 next year with a new setting, new cast, and new memes .

Plot

If the theme of The White Lotus season 1 had to be summed up in one word, it would be “money.” Season 2? “Sex.” For season 3, which is set at a White Lotus in Thailand, it could be “spirituality.” Back in 2022, creator Mike White told Variety, “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.” That appears to still be the case.

“[Season 3 is] an exploration about spirituality versus the ego,” said HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi. “And it’s set against the Eastern religion. But beyond that, I can’t really speak to some of the character ideas that Mike has.”

The new characters in the “longer, bigger, crazier” season include “a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.” Maybe it will be a murder mystery, like Clue?

Cast

Season 1 star Alexandra Daddario makes The White Lotus sound like the world’s best job, and Mike White has assembled a stacked ensemble.

First off, there’s Carrie Coon and Walton Goggins, both of whom turn me into the little girl from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood every time I see them in something. There’s also Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Scott Glenn, and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal. Now that’s a cast.

But wait, there’s more! Jennifer Coolidge won’t be back for… reasons (unless it’s in twin form). “People are asking me if I’m in it. I can honestly say, to this moment, no one has even mentioned it to me,” she told Today. “I think I’m dead. I think I’m dead right now and may be dead forever.” However, Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as spa manager Belinda from season 1.