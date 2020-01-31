Lizzo And Harry Styles Linked Up To Perform ‘Juice’ Ahead Of Their Super Bowl Concert

Tonight (January 31), Harry Styles and Lizzo are set to perform at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party (along with Mark Ronson, who will be doing a DJ set). The two apparently couldn’t wait to get on stage together, though: Lizzo had a show in Miami last night, and Styles joined her on stage for a rendition of “Juice.”

The pair linking up on “Juice” was a natural choice, since Styles gave a joyful performance of the song in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge back in December. He appeared to be having fun this time around as well, as fan-shot video shows Styles belting out the chorus with Lizzo as the two smiled at each other and got their feet moving with some simple choreography.

When Styles initially covered “Juice,” he offered up some praise for Lizzo, saying, “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now, for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

This performance precedes a Super Bowl weekend full of music in Miami. Aside from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show and the aforementioned Lizzo/Styles show, there are plenty of musical events going on outside of the game. The 2020 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will feature last year’s halftime show headliners Maroon 5, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, DaBaby, DJ Khaled and Friends, and Guns N’ Roses.

Watch a clip of Lizzo and Styles performing “Juice” above.

