Harry Styles And Lizzo Are Set To Highlight Super Bowl Weekend With A Joint Concert

This year’s Super Bowl isn’t too far away now, and while it is primarily a sporting event, there are always plenty of non-game attractions surrounding it. The biggest one is the halftime show, which this year will be performed by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The national anthem is also a big deal, and Demi Lovato will be singing that this year.

Outside of that, there are some other great musical performances scheduled in Miami during Super Bowl weekend. A week ago, it was announced that Harry Styles will be headlining the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party on January 31, which will also feature a DJ set from Mark Ronson. That already sounded pretty good, but today it was announced that Lizzo has been added to the event as a “special guest.”

Styles said in a press statement, “I’m excited to be playing the Pepsi Super Bowl party this year. I hear they’re amazing and I’m looking forward to it. See you in Miami.” Lizzo added, “I can’t wait to hit the Pepsi stage, perform and party with Harry and Mark! Let’s go Miami!”

This grouping is even more interesting considering that last month, Styles actually covered Lizzo’s “Juice.” So, in a perfect world, Styles and Lizzo would come together to perform the track in Miami.

