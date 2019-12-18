Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are going to anchor the halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl, but on that same weekend, there will be another Miami performance with a bigger appeal to hip-hop fans. The 2020 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is heading to Florida, and the event just added Megan Thee Stallion and Meek Mill to its stacked lineup that already featured DaBaby, DJ Khaled and Friends, Guns N’ Roses, and Maroon 5 (yes, the headliners of last year’s Super Bowl halftime show).

Meek said of the festival, “Miami is one of my favorite cities, so I know the energy during Super Bowl weekend is gonna be crazy. I can’t wait to take the stage at the EA Sports Bowl and give everyone an unforgettable show.” Megan also said, “I’m thrilled to perform at EA Sports Bowl with Khaled, DaBaby, Meek and everyone. We’re going to bring the energy of hip-hop culture to the Super Bowl and all the fans down in Miami.”

Shana Barry, Bud Light Director of Experiential Marketing, also says, “We have put together an incredible three nights of music with our partners at On Location Experiences and EA Sports for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Adding two incredible artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Meek Mill to Thursday night’s lineup makes this festival lineup even stronger. We can’t wait to bring another unforgettable music experience and of course plenty of Bud Light to the Super Bowl this year.”

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.