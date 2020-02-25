Lizzo Announces She’s Back In The Studio With An Energetic Selfie Video

Lizzo‘s hard work finally paid off and after several years of climbing the ranks as a musician. The singer was awarded three Grammys after receiving eight nominations this year. But while Lizzo is able to celebrate her success, she’s not taking a break from music any time soon. In fact, Lizzo announced she’s back in the studio and recording new music.

The announcement came in typical Lizzo fashion. Rather than sending a simple tweet, the singer took a lively and energetic selfie video. Standing in front of the recording microphone, Lizzo repeatedly yelled, “I’m back b*tch!” The singer also gave fans a tiny glimpse into the recording process by filming herself make a sample of unconventional sounds to add to the mix.

Ahead of her new music announcement, Lizzo was reminded of her roots when Chance The Rapper shared a video on social media of her interviewing him back in 2012. Conducted for Minneapolis publication Greenroom, the interview shows Lizzo asking Chance about his musical inspiration and writing process. “I’ve watched Lizzo work her ass off to become the biggest act in the world and it was nothing but her and her day 1 bestfriends’ hard work, and her own God given Talent,” wrote Chance in the caption.

