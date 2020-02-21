Chance The Rapper Shared A 2012 Video Of A Pre-Fame Lizzo Interviewing Him

Lizzo’s journey to the top was a long one, and it had some interesting stops along the way. For example, in late 2012, she found herself interviewing Chance The Rapper.

The interview was conducted for Minneapolis publication Greenroom on December 6, 2012, a few months before the release of Chance’s Acid Rap. At that point, Lizzo only had a pair of independently released mixtapes under her belt: Due Process & Product and We Are The Chalice.

Chance reminisced about the meet-up yesterday, sharing a clip of the conversation and writing about how moved he is by Lizzo’s journey: “#tbt anybody recognize the woman interviewing me?? Give you a hint we’re playing the same Houston festival in a couple weeks and have the same number of GRAMMYs. Guys, this video is so dope to see. It was 2012, a year before Acid Rap even dropped, and I was being interviewed for a small magazine in Minneapolis called GreenRoom, right after a small show I was playing. I remember it like it was yesterday and it was EIGHT years ago. Wow man. I’ve watched Lizzo work her ass off to become the biggest act in the world and it was nothing but her and her day 1 bestfriends’ hard work, and her own God given Talent. I am immensely proud of her and so inspired by her journey. Life is crazy.”

Watch the full interview above.

