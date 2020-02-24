In the beginning of 2019, Lizzo was beginning to gain some momentum in the pop space. Coconut Oil, an EP released in late 2016 was the first major label project from Melissa Jefferson, a Detroit-based rapper, singer, and flutist who had the voice of a diva and the personality to match. Full of swaggering self-love, soulful pop mashups, and surprisingly relatable mishaps, the crowning gem of the EP was a tinkling ballad, “Good As Hell,” and a B-side called “Truth Hurts.” Even for those who aren’t familiar with Lizzo’s meteoric rise over the course of last year, that song title is probably enough to snap it all into focus.

For whatever reason, it took several years for Lizzo to blow up, but after gaining momentum on that EP, her major-label, full-length debut, Cuz I Love You — which went on to win a Grammy this year — put her on the map as a full-fledged pop star in just a few months. By mid-2019, “Truth Hurts” rose to become the No. 1 song in the country, and stayed there for so many weeks it began to set records. Anyone who didn’t know who Lizzo was at the start of the year had quickly forgotten that had ever been the case — except Lizzo.

She routinely reminded her audiences on social media, at award shows, and from her ever-growing stages, that before her fortunes changed, her lows had reached desperate situations like living in her car, feeling completely dejected, and struggling with mental health — including depression, low self-esteem, and anxiety. It’s those experiences that seem to have stuck with Melissa Jefferson, even as she became one of the most famous women in the world. It’s likely those early experiences and struggles of her own are also what has spurred her to always give back to whatever communities she’s a part of — even when she’s halfway around the world.

Which is why, though she was getting booked at some of the most prestigious festivals in the world at the time — like Coachella and Austin City Limits — Lizzo agreed to perform at a Nashville benefit concert last year, supporting organizations that work to provide resources for mental health and prevent suicide. To Write Love On Her Arms hosted their annual Live. Life. Love: Concert For Suicide Prevention in November of 2019, and Lizzo was the biggest star to be involved by a long shot.

That night, from the stage, Lizzo delivered the message that many in that crowd probably needed to hear: that she’s an unequivocal supporter of anyone dealing with depression, and that she herself has managed to come out on the other side, a survivor who has battled that same demon. “I don’t know if you need to hear this message but we need you… I am so glad you’re still here,” she said. “I know what it feels like to be unhappy, I know what it feels like to be depressed, and I also know what it feels like to survive it… If you know anyone who is dealing with emotional or mental illness — please play them my music — and be there, be a support system.”

To Write Love On Her Arms said that they think Lizzo’s honesty about her experiences is definitely impacting her fans and the community at large. “When someone in the spotlight uses their platform to speak about something such as mental health, they’re undeniably impacting the lives of so many,” To Write Love On Her Arms wrote via email. “They’re giving permission to those struggling to speak up and ask for help, to use their voice and story as a way to spread hope. Lizzo’s honesty has the power to inspire others to be courageous with their journeys.”

The third annual Live. Life. Love: Concert For Suicide Prevention was a partnership between TWLOHA and 107.5 the River, a Nashville radio station that covers the Top 40 format. Obviously, Lizzo had broken into that space in a big way last year which made her an ideal booking for the event. And whether it’s a regional charity event or a massive stage like that Grammys or the VMAs, Lizzo’s ability to touch the lives of other people dealing with mental health struggles increases as her reach does — and proves that being a famous musician or a celebrity doesn’t solve every problem.