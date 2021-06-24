Getty Image
Lorde Fans Are Not Happy About How Quickly Her ‘Solar Power’ Tour Is Selling Out

Lorde fans were so looking forward to the singer’s return that they consistently made her trend on Twitter, even without new music. So of course, her listeners were over the moon when the singer announced her upcoming Solar Power album and tour dates. But they’re now running into a road block as her tour dates are selling out in minutes.

Lorde fans took to Twitter to air their grievances about having a hard time securing tickets to her 2022 tour. Many detailed waiting in a Ticketmaster online queue for hours, only to see the show sell out right before their eyes.

Some listeners were lucky, though, and scooped up tickets before they sold out.

One fan was so excited about the chance to see Lorde live that they bought tickets on their phone while visiting an active volcano site.

While fans need to wait until next year before seeing Lorde live, they can rest assured knowing her Solar Power album is just about two months away from an official release. Lorde has only shared the LP’s title track thus far, but she did recently note some of her songwriting inspirations. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said in a statement. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.

