Lorde fans were so looking forward to the singer’s return that they consistently made her trend on Twitter, even without new music. So of course, her listeners were over the moon when the singer announced her upcoming Solar Power album and tour dates. But they’re now running into a road block as her tour dates are selling out in minutes.

Lorde fans took to Twitter to air their grievances about having a hard time securing tickets to her 2022 tour. Many detailed waiting in a Ticketmaster online queue for hours, only to see the show sell out right before their eyes.

the window of opportunity for lorde presale tickets pic.twitter.com/iBx49TQ42w — Nick (@nickehbee) June 24, 2021

Me waiting for hours in the queue for the presale: Lorde can I plz just get a ticket??? Lorde: pic.twitter.com/Q5QEHJvPrH — Dylan (@poedavor) June 24, 2021

lorde sold out in 1 minute ….. pic.twitter.com/oNpisPq4hE — marcus (@marcuskerr_) June 24, 2021

not now, mommy’s trying to get lorde tickets pic.twitter.com/vpqfi7pnTq — andwele | solar power! (@itsandwele) June 24, 2021

waited all week for lorde tickets to go on pre-sale this morning only to be put in a queue and then have all the tickets sell out pic.twitter.com/KFQmrAUyZK — Abbi (@abbiruggles) June 24, 2021

lorde presale tickets sold out so fast no one talk to me pic.twitter.com/SMP91bD4mA — amy ♡ (@herondalesglow) June 24, 2021

Some listeners were lucky, though, and scooped up tickets before they sold out.

I’m seeing lorde in the springtime <3 pic.twitter.com/MxsqbeJG7D — ℏ (@femmeonfilm) June 24, 2021

One fan was so excited about the chance to see Lorde live that they bought tickets on their phone while visiting an active volcano site.

Anyway here’s me with a literal active volcano in the back trying to secure my Lorde tickets! – see ya at the Solar Power tour in DC and Boston :) pic.twitter.com/LgPtsRZWBt — haley (@psychohighrep) June 24, 2021

While fans need to wait until next year before seeing Lorde live, they can rest assured knowing her Solar Power album is just about two months away from an official release. Lorde has only shared the LP’s title track thus far, but she did recently note some of her songwriting inspirations. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said in a statement. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.