Lorde Surveys The Land In Her Serene ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ Video

Notoriously offline pop star Lorde stepped back into the limelight last summer with her latest album Solar Power. She’s now gearing up to take the album on the road next year with a lengthy tour. But before she leaves, Lorde expands on her Solar Power world with a video shortest song on her album, “Leader Of A New Regime,” which clocks in at just over a minute and a half.

All of the singer’s previously released videos exist in the same imagined universe, and this one is no different. As she previously explained, her “Solar Power” visual was set in a utopia filled with sunny beaches while her “Fallen Fruit” follow up showed a more destructive side of human nature. “In the ‘Solar Power’ video, you were introduced to the island as a lush paradise — glistening water, blue skies, not a grain of sand out of place (barring that pesky beach trash…),” she said. “Cut to: humans doing as they do, getting greedy, treating the land with disrespect and stripping it of its beauty. There’ll always another pristine place to start again, right?” However, Lorde’s “Leader Of A New Regime” video is a bit more ambiguous.

Most of the video shows Lorde looking wistfully out over the water on a sunny day. She walks up to the water’s edge and runs her hands in the water as a mother and a daughter ride on horses along the shore.

Watch Lorde’s “Leader Of A New Regime” video above.

Solar Power (Deluxe) is out now via Universal. Get it here.