Lorde is coming off the relatively underwhelming release of her 2021 album Solar Power: It received less critical acclaim than her first two LPs, didn’t perform as well on the charts, and yielded no hit singles. Now, though, it appears something new could be on the way, per a new teaser.

Sharing some photos of herself swimming in a pool, Lorde wrote on Instagram last night, “After the show we went swimming.. these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

This post followed performances at the All Together Now Festival in Ireland on August 6 and at Øya Festival in Oslo, Norway on August 9 (as NME notes). During those shows, Lorde presented the “the ‘Night Vision’ edition of the Solar Power tour,” featuring an updated stage aesthetic and more pop-oriented versions of Solar Power songs. Naturally, this sparked speculation about new material from Lorde, which was fueled further by her post.

Speaking of swimming, Lorde had a bit of a viral moment around this time last year, when she performed in Washington DC and told her audience about swimming in the Potomac River. The waterway is infamous for not being super clean, so her audience laughed and made noises of disgust when Lorde delivered the news. Lorde later learned why everybody was so grossed out, though, and was a good sport about it.