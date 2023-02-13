Lorde’s Solar Power was a highly anticipated record, and its release was a major moment. It had a polarizing effect, which the singer later said: “was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first.” Fans waited four years for that album, and they’re hoping they don’t have to wait that long for the next.

Luckily, they might not have to. In a new interview with Ensemble Magazine, the “Royals” performer said the new LP is in the making and discussed how it’s been. “It has taken me quite a while [to start working on it],” she said. “I mean, I do just take a long time… I do a lot of research, I write a lot down.”

She continued, “Sort of a big chunk of work before I actually start writing music. So yeah, that’s been a really big part of it. It’s been super exciting, and I feel excited about what’s coming.”

As for the wait, she explained, “You know, it’s my intention, it’s always my intention, to move as quickly as I f*cking can, and then that ends up taking different forms. But this one, I really am trying to. I don’t want to wait, you know, so take from that what you will.” She added, “Anything could happen. Let’s see!”