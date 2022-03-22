When Lorde released her album Solar Power last year, one of the immediate highlights was the Robyn-featuring cut “Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All).” Now, Lorde has gone ahead and given the tune an official video, which premiered this afternoon. In the clip, Lorde and multiple other versions of herself sing the song, dance on the beach, and find comfort in each other.

In an email newsletter sent today, Lorde wrote of the video (which she and Joel Kefali co-directed):

“I’ve said before that this song is me in communication with another version of me, trying to send along the wisdom I’ve started to gather along the way. When we were plotting the video, Joel brought up some old film/TV tropes about groupings of women. It inspired me to identify three distinct parts of myself, and imagine what would happen if these parts were able to meet… and also be in an early-2000s style girl group music video together?! I loved conceptualising and performing this – the Child in her purple lipstick and silver jewellery, big curls thrown over to one side, skipping and bouncing like I did as a six year old; the Lover, a baby woman in red with a little diamanté eye, waking up hungover and divine; and the Gardener, me at my wisest and most crunchy, dressed in my own clothes (shout out Fran for the sunflower top gift, eagle eyed fans may have spotted this before) and watching the other mes with a benevolent, amused eye. I hope you love it.”

She also noted of her upcoming tour, “Loving how this zone of excitement is coinciding with the beginning of the Solar Power Tour, which we’re in the process of building for you right now. I don’t wanna gas myself too much, but you’re gonna sh*t. your f*ckin. pants. It’s so good. I can’t wait to see you, to have our couple hours together where we catch up. It’s gonna be really special.”

Watch the “Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” video above.

Solar Power is out now via Universal. Get it here.