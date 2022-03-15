The Life Is Beautiful festival is set to return to downtown Las Vegas this September. Headlining the positivity-focused fest, which goes down from September 16 to 18, are Lorde, Jack Harlow, Migos, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, and more. Also set to appear are Rico Nasty, Sylvan Esso, Charli XCX, and Big Boi. Elsewhere in the EDM-heavy line-up of hitmakers are Calvin Harris and Kygo. More acts are expected to be added, and an official schedule of performances will be revealed soon.

“Every year we learn a little bit more from our audiences,” said Craig Asher Nyman, head of Music & Live Performances at Life Is Beautiful, in a statement. “What are they inspired by? What do they crave? And every year we have an opportunity to create something better and impact our community in a truly positive way.”

In addition to an eclectic musical line-up, Life Is Beautiful promises comedy performances and “world-renowned culinary offerings.” The

festival’s IDEAS Series will feature lectures by prominent speakers, previous line-ups having included RuPaul Charles, Deepak Chopra, and Bill Nye.

General on-sale begins Friday, March 18.

Check out the full line-up below.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.